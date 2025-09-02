DeSantis says Alligator Alcatraz 'still being operated,' hints at new facility called 'Panhandle Pokey'

ORLANDO, Fla. — Despite recent court rulings by a federal judge to shutter "Alligator Alcatraz," Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed Tuesday to continue fighting to keep the immigration detention facility in the Florida Everglades open.

The governor made the announcement during a news conference held at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's regional operations center in Orlando.

WATCH BELOW: 'Deportations are continuing' at Alligator Alcatraz, DeSantis says

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams last week denied requests to pause her order to wind down operations at the facility, which has been plagued by reports of unsanitary conditions and detainees being cut off from the legal system.

"Deportations are continuing (at Alligator Alcatraz)," DeSantis said. "It's still being operated."

However, the governor said that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has not sent more undocumented migrants to the facility following Williams' ruling, which he described as "very partisan."

"Because we've had Alligator Alcatraz, you've had thousands and thousands of deportations that might not have otherwise happened," the governor said.

State 'will get reimbursed,' governor contends

Emails surfaced last week between high-ranking officials at the Florida Attorney General's Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that suggest the federal government was never expecting to fully pay Florida back for costs related to the detention center.

But DeSantis said Tuesday that the state will be paid back for money spent, saying "everything we're doing is reimbursable from FEMA."

State officials have signed more than $245 million in contracts for building and operating the facility, which officially opened July 1.

"I hear people say, 'Oh, Florida's out of this money.' No, we spent money, and we will get reimbursed," DeSantis said. "Getting illegals out, that saved you money. ... Florida will clearly benefit from a taxpayer perspective."

DeSantis also insisted that the state complied with environmental protection laws, predicting the federal judge's ruling would eventually be overturned.

"We don't have to do a federal environmental impact statement when we're doing business on our own property," DeSantis said. "It's not a requirement."

Environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe had argued in their lawsuit that further construction and operations should be stopped until federal and state officials complied with federal environmental laws. Their lawsuit claimed the facility threatened environmentally sensitive wetlands that are home to protected plants and animals and would reverse billions of dollars spent over decades on environmental restoration

"I do think we're going to win that fight," DeSantis said.

'PANHANDLE POKEY'?

The governor on Tuesday doubled down on efforts to build more migrant detention facilities in the state, referencing that his previously announced "Deportation Depot" center in Baker County will be opening "momentarily."

"We will have an announcement on that maybe pretty soon," DeSantis said.

The governor also announced a third immigration detainment facility could soon be built in North Florida, which he called "Panhandle Pokey." However, he did not outline further details on a timeline or location.

"The mission continues," the governor said. "We're also looking in other areas. ... There's a demand to have way more than just Alligator Alcatraz."

He added that without such detention facilities, DHS won't have enough space to handle deportations, leaving Florida to bear the consequences.

