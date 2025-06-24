‘Alligator Alcatraz’ approved: Florida’s Everglades immigration detention plan draws backlash

EVERGLADES, Fla. — The state announced today that the federal government has approved its plan for “Alligator Alcatraz” — a 5,000-bed immigration detention center in the Everglades.

The Florida Attorney General said temporary tents and trailers will be set up in less than two weeks. WPTV’s Michael Hoffman is sorting through the details — and the pushback from the Mayor of Miami-Dade County.

In the 37-page "Immigration Enforcement" plan released in May, Florida asked ICE to ease up on its detention standards, writing, “Waiving select requirements would significantly increase the state’s capacity to detain individuals.”

Now, it seems Florida has come up with a plan to make that happen with what the Attorney General calls, “Alligator Alcatraz.”

Thirty square miles in the Everglades. That’s where Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier says DHS has approved a plan for a 5,000-bed immigration detention facility.

Uthmeier made the announcement Monday on a conservative podcast, saying “Alligator Alcatraz” will temporarily utilize an abandoned airfield at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.

“We’ll have some light infrastructure, a lot of heavy-duty tent and trailer facilities,” said UthmeierWe don’t have to build a lot of brick-and-mortar. We’ll detain, deport, and get people out of this country.”

“If people get out,” said the AG, There’s not much waiting for them, other than alligators and pythons. Nowhere to go, nowhere to hide.”

The property is owned by Dade and Collier counties. Governor DeSantis’s office sent us this letter of intent to purchase the land for $20 million. The Mayor of Miami-Dade County responded in this letter, saying the site should be valued closer to $200 million.

She expressed concerns about public safety and the environment.

Environmental groups have also criticized the idea.

“Floridians want our public lands, our natural places, our water, to be protected — not to be more impacted,” said Eve Samples, executive director of the Friends of the Everglades.

WPTV’s Michael Hoffman asked DHS about the timeline for getting “Alligator Alcatraz” up and running in two weeks.

DHS said in a statement:

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we are working at turbo speed on cost-effective and innovative ways to deliver on the American people’s mandate for mass deportations of criminal illegal aliens. We will expand facilities and bed space in just days, thanks to our partnership with Florida.

These new facilities will in large part be funded by FEMA’s Shelter and Services Program, which the Biden Administration used as a piggy bank to spend hundreds of millions of American taxpayer dollars to house illegal aliens, including at the Roosevelt Hotel that served as a Tren de Aragua base of operations that was used to shelter Laken Riley’s killer.”

We’re still pushing for answers to several questions:

Will the land be sold?

How will the property be paid for?

What policies will be implemented to ensure the safety of workers and migrants?

The Attorney General says the facility will house undocumented migrants from Florida and across the country — and it will open the first week of July.

Hoffman reached out to the AG’s office. He tells WPTV in a statement:

“I’m proud to help support President Trump and Secretary Noem in their mission to fix our illegal immigration problem once and for all. Alligator Alcatraz and other Florida facilities will do just that. We in Florida will fight alongside this administration to keep Florida safe, strong, and free.”

