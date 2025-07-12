Florida Democrats tour 'Alligator Alcatraz' after lawsuit filed over denied access

WATCH BELOW: Members of Florida Congress speak prior to their tour

A new lawsuit filed this week by Florida Democrats relates to the recent opening and conditions at "Alligator Alcatraz," an immigrant detention facility in the Everglades.

Five Florida lawmakers filed a lawsuit Thursday after they were denied entry to the facility to inspect the state-run immigrant detention center known as "Alligator Alcatraz," located at the Dade-Collier Training & Transition Airport.

As public pressure grows, Florida officials announced early this week they are offering a limited tour of the facility to lawmakers on Saturday, but not to the media or their staff. DeSantis called the new lawsuit "frivolous" and "ridiculous."

Democratic lawmakers said they plan to attend Saturday's event but called it a "staged, scripted, and sanitized tour." They said they intend to return to the facility "unannounced for true oversight."

The 33-page lawsuit filed by Democrats contends that the denial to visit Alligator Alcatraz "not only violates state law but also the Florida Constitution, by eroding the separation of powers, improperly restricting the authority of a co-equal branch of government."

WPTV will be at both events and will be live streaming.