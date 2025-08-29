Former 'Alligator Alcatraz' detainee's deportation to Venezuela delayed

A Venezuelan man who was previously held at "Alligator Alcatraz" is still waiting to return to his home country after his scheduled deportation flight was reportedly full on Friday.

Luis Manuel Rivas Velasquez, who has been seeking deportation back to Venezuela, was unable to board his planned flight, according to his attorney Eric Lee.

Lee said immigration authorities informed him that the flight had reached capacity.

Velasquez is currently being detained in El Paso after a month-long ordeal that included a stay at "Alligator Alcatraz," where he reportedly became so ill he was taken to the hospital.

The incident prompted family members to take to social media to request proof that he was still alive until federal authorities confirmed his status a day later.

"As an immigration lawyer, the idea that we would be advocating for deportation is very strange and foreign to us as a profession," Lee said.

Lee added that his client has been desperate to return home throughout this process, as Velasquez's health continues to suffer.

"He has been made to sit in this, in what he has described as a nightmarish hell hole, where he's being treated as less than an animal for weeks and weeks and weeks throughout the entire time," Lee said. "All he's been asking for is the ability to go back to Venezuela and see his family."

According to Lee, a final deportation order for Velasquez was issued within the past few days, but there's still no confirmed date for when he'll be able to leave the United States.

WPTV has been attempting to get information about Velasquez's case from the Department of Homeland Security since Wednesday and will provide updates when they respond.

