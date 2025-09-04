Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Appeals court pauses 'Alligator Alcatraz' shutdown, keeps Everglades detention facility open

Florida AG James Uthmeier calls ruling 'a win for Florida and President Trump's agenda!'
Alligator Alcatraz
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
Work progresses on a new migrant detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," at Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility in the Florida Everglades, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Ochopee, Fla.
Alligator Alcatraz
Posted
and last updated

ATLANTA — A federal appeals court has handed Florida and President Donald Trump's administration a win in the fight over the Everglades detention facility known as "Alligator Alcatraz."

On Thursday, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals put a hold on a lower-court order that had required the state and federal government to shut down and dismantle the site within 60 days. Judges said Florida and DHS are likely to win their appeal, because the project doesn’t yet count as a “major federal action” under environmental law — since no federal money has actually been spent on it.

Appeals court pauses 'Alligator Alcatraz' shutdown

The three-judge panel was sharply critical of the district judge's ruling. At one point, the opinion said it was "wholly unreasonable" to treat politicians' assurances of future reimbursement as proof the facility was federally funded.

Judge Barbara Lagoa — a Trump appointee and former Gov. Ron DeSantis appointee to the Florida Supreme Court — noted that "NEPA is a procedural cross-check, not a substantive roadblock."

Judge Elizabeth Branch, also appointed by Trump, joined her in warning that dismantling the site now would cause "irreparable harm" by wasting millions and undermining enforcement.

Judge Adalberto Jordan, an Obama appointee, dissented.

"The majority, however, essentially ignores the burden borne by the defendants," Jordan wrote, "pays only lip service to the abuse of discretion standard, engages in its own factfinding, declines to consider the district court’s determination on irreparable harm, and performs its own balancing of the equities."

'Deportations are continuing' at Alligator Alcatraz, Gov. Ron DeSantis says

Jordan argued federal involvement — from DHS requests to ICE inspections and promises of reimbursement — was significant enough to require an Environmental Impact Statement.

Florida officials have maintained that dismantling the facility would cost taxpayers $15 million to 20 million and cripple their ability to handle what DeSantis has called an "immigration crisis of unprecedented magnitude."

The majority agreed, warning that without the site, the state's system could be pushed "to a breaking point."

Environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe had convinced a lower court that the center risked light, noise, and waste pollution in a sensitive Everglades ecosystem. But the appeals panel noted the property was already a working airport with nearly 28,000 flights in the six months before its conversion.

Read the court's full ruling below:

In a video posted shortly after the ruling, DeSantis declared victory:

"The media was giddy that somehow Alligator Alcatraz was 'shutting down,' and we told them that that wasn't true. There have been illegal aliens continuing to be there and being removed and returned to their home country," the Republican governor said. "We said the mission would continue and I'm pleased to say that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has just stayed that ruling and stayed the case."

Not everyone celebrated. Democrats and activists have denounced the decision. State Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens, blasted the ruling:

"Cruelty is still cruelty, no matter how many courts the Governor runs to," he wrote on X. "Alligator Alcatraz remains an unlawful, dangerous stunt that wastes taxpayer dollars and tramples on human dignity. That hasn't changed — and neither has my stance."

For now, the injunction is paused — meaning the facility stays open as the case winds its way through the courts.

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

A police officer urges Art Sennholtz, 80, center, and Christy Howard, 70, of Just Us Volusia to be careful of fast-moving traffic as they hold protest signs outside the entrance to an immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades known as "Alligator Alcatraz," Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, in Collier County, Fla.

State

ACLU predicts gov't 'will bring more people' to Alligator Alcatraz

Associated Press
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference in Orlando on Sept. 2, 2025.

State

Alligator Alcatraz 'still being operated,' DeSantis says

Scott Sutton
Luis Manuel Rivas Velasquez, who is known to his 166,000 Instagram followers as car enthusiast "Luis Frio," nearly died while

WPTV Investigates

Why this detainee's deportation has been delayed

Jamie Ostroff
Luis Manuel Rivas Velasquez, who is known to his 166,000 Instagram followers as car enthusiast "Luis Frio," nearly died while

WPTV Investigates

'Alligator Alcatraz' detainee faced 'life-or-death situation,' attorney says

Jamie Ostroff
Alligator Alcatraz

WPTV Investigates

Emails contradict claims about FEMA funding for 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Jamie Ostroff
Alligator Alcatraz sign

State

Florida may lose $218M on empty 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Mike Schneider and Kate Payne
Alligator Alcatraz sign

State

'Alligator Alcatraz' closure can proceed, judge says

Mike Schneider and Kate Payne
Alligator Alcatraz

State

Official says Everglades detention center will likely be empty within days

Kate Payne and Mike Schneider, Associated Press
Alligator Alcatraz sign

State

Florida signed more than $250M in contracts for 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Ethan Stein
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference in Panama City on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.

State

What DeSantis is saying after judge's 'Alligator Alcatraz' ruling

Scott Sutton
Florida Immigration Detention Center

National Politics

Florida must stop expanding ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ immigration center, judge says

AP via Scripps News Group
Alligator Alcatraz sign

WPTV Investigates

Man with disability deported, allegedly signed papers he couldn't understand

Jamie Ostroff
Alligator Alcatraz

Miami-Dade

Part of lawsuit over legal rights of detainees at Everglades facility dismissed

DAVID FISCHER, MIKE SCHNEIDER and FREIDA FRISARO, Associated Press
Alligator Alcatraz sign

Miami-Dade

Hearing for 'Alligator Alcatraz' ends without immediate ruling

Devon M. Sayers
Alligator Alcatraz aerial view

WPTV Investigates

What a federal lawsuit reveals about the inner-workings of Alligator Alcatraz

Jamie Ostroff
Alligator Alcatraz

WPTV Investigates

Environmental court battle over 'Alligator Alcatraz' exposes impacts on state

Jamie Ostroff
Alligator Alcatraz aerial view

State

DeSantis admin left county officials in the dark as detention facility built

Kate Payne, Associated Press
Work progresses on a new migrant detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz"

State

The Miccosukee Tribe of Florida wants to join lawsuit against Alligator Alcatraz

Associated Press
Florida Democrats tour Alligator Alcatraz

Miami-Dade

Florida Democrats condemn 'Alligator Alcatraz' conditions after tour

Emma Romano
Alligator Alcatraz

Miami-Dade

Worms in food and wastewater on floor, say detainees at Everglades facility

GISELA SALOMON and KATE PAYNE, Associated Press
Alligator Alcatraz sign

State

New lawsuit filed after state lawmakers denied access to Everglades facility

Forrest Saunders
Immigration attorney Gina Fraga said her client described eight cells inside the facility with 32 men in each cell at "Alligator Alcatraz."

Miami-Dade

Attorney says client had no access to running water at Alligator Alcatraz

Ethan Stein
Alligator Alcatraz inhumane conditions

Miami-Dade

Detainees allege inhumane conditions at Everglades detention center

Anna McAllister
Trump Immigration

State

'Alligator Alcatraz' 2.0: Second detention center planned in Florida Everglades

Scripps News Group
Trump Immigration

National Politics

First immigration detainees arrive at 'Alligator Alcatraz' center in Florida

AP via Scripps News Group
Alligator Alcatraz

Miami-Dade

President Trump visits 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention center

Samantha Roesler
Protests at Alligator Alcatraz

Miami-Dade

Protesters arrive at Alligator Alcatraz to share concerns, praise project 

Victor Jorges
Aligator Alcatraz Protests

State

Protesters line highway in Florida Everglades to oppose 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Associated Press
Construction of "Alligator Alcatraz," meant to house undocumented migrants, began the last week of June 2025.

State

Environmental groups sue to block 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Kate Payne and Curt Anderson
everglades.jpg

State

DeSantis floats building another detention center in northern Florida

Kate Payne, Associated Press/Report for America
Alligator Alcatraz

Miami-Dade

Florida's Everglades immigration detention plan draws backlash

Michael Hoffman

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening