6th arrest made in connection with Sara Sims Park shooting in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Beach Police Department has arrested a sixth person wanted in connection with a shooting at Sara Sims Park in July.

Police arrested Tevens Darnell Bradley, 19, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals. He is facing a charge of improper exhibition of a firearm

His arrest comes weeks after authorities apprehended Travonte Edwards, 21, on numerous charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and firing a weapon in public or on residential property.

Police claimed a dispute between "rival gang members" led to three women being shot at the Peace in the Hood event on July 5. WPTV later learned a permit for that event was denied by the city.

D'Andre Leger Jr., 20; Kenneth Hollis, 25; Jamarion Petty, 19; and Javon Johnson, 19, have also been arrested in connection with the shooting.

