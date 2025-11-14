Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5th arrest made in connection with Sara Sims Park shooting in Boynton Beach

Travonte Edwards, 21, was wanted on charges related to a July 5 shooting at a 'Peace in the Hood' event
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Beach Police Department has arrested a fifth person wanted in connection with a shooting at Sara Sims Park in July.

Travonte Edwards, 21, was arrested with assistance from the U.S. Marshals and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division.

Police are still searching for Tevens Darnell Bradley, 19, who is also wanted in connection with the shooting.

Boynton Beach police shooting surveillance video thumbnail .png

Boynton Beach

4th arrest made in connection to Boynton Beach park shooting, video released

Aja Dorsainvil

Police claimed a dispute between "rival gang members" led to three women being shot at a "Peace in the Hood" event on July 5. WPTV later learned a permit for that event was denied by the city.

D'Andre Leger Jr., 20; Kenneth Hollis, 25; Jamarion Petty, 19; and Javon Johnson, 19, have previously been arrested in connection with the shooting.

