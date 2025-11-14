5th arrest made in connection with Sara Sims Park shooting in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Beach Police Department has arrested a fifth person wanted in connection with a shooting at Sara Sims Park in July.

Travonte Edwards, 21, was arrested with assistance from the U.S. Marshals and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division.

Police are still searching for Tevens Darnell Bradley, 19, who is also wanted in connection with the shooting.

Boynton Beach 4th arrest made in connection to Boynton Beach park shooting, video released Aja Dorsainvil

Police claimed a dispute between "rival gang members" led to three women being shot at a "Peace in the Hood" event on July 5. WPTV later learned a permit for that event was denied by the city.

D'Andre Leger Jr., 20; Kenneth Hollis, 25; Jamarion Petty, 19; and Javon Johnson, 19, have previously been arrested in connection with the shooting.

