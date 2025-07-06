Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Shooting at Boynton Beach park under investigation

Residents asked to avoid Sara Sims Park as officers conduct preliminary investigation
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Officers are actively investigating a shooting at Sara Sims Park that happened Saturday evening.

The Boynton Beach Police Department announced the shooting just after 9 p.m.; however, WPTV is still working to learn what time police received the first 911 call.

The department is asking residents to avoid Sara Sims Park, 209 NW 9th Court, as officers continue their on-scene investigation.

Police have not released any information about the number of victims or whether they have any suspect(s) in custody.

Anyone with information should call the Boynton Beach Police Department non-emergency line at (561) 732-8116.

This is a developing news story. WPTV will post any updates as more information is confirmed.

