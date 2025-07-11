Victim in shooting at 'Peace in the Hood' event at Sara Sims Park intends to sue Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A victim who was wounded in the Sara Sims Park shooting in Boynton Beach has submitted a letter of intent to sue the city for public safety failures.

Attorney Richard Ryles, of The Ryles Firm, said Friday morning during a news conference that he is representing Diamond Delk. He said Delk sustained severe gunshot wounds during the shooting on July 5.

Ryles said that the shooting raises serious questions about the city of Boynton Beach's public safety failures.

"What is really troubling is, I had an opportunity to see video, and to watch toddlers run from the bullets and there was obviously no care for the regular citizens," Ryles said.

According to the Boynton Beach Police Department, the shooting erupted during an unsanctioned event promoted as "Peace in the Hood."

WPTV obtained documents showing that while the event organizer initially applied for a permit to host a stop violence awareness event for about 50 to 100 attendees on June 17, the city of Boynton Beach formally denied the permit on June 24.

Ryles said despite this denial, no proactive steps were taken to prevent or monitor the unauthorized event, which ultimately drew a crowd of nearly 500 people—including children and families.

"The city of Boynton was well aware that an individual was going to have some type of event here. In fact, we have evidence that there were members of the police force that were here and left," Ryles said. "The city of Boynton has an ultimate responsibility for maintaining its property in a safe condition and they failed to do that."

Shortly after 8 p.m., "rival gang members" opened fire in the crowded park, police said, leaving attendees like Delk trapped in the crossfire. Delk suffered injuries to her hip and leg, Ryles said.

Two other women were also struck by gunfire.

"Hopefully, this litigation will make Boynton Beach police do things differently in the future," Ryles said.

WPTV reached out to the event organizer on Tuesday, who declined to comment. We also contacted the city to ask if any action will be taken for holding an unsanctioned event. Officials tell us the case remains under active investigation.

