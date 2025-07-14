Teen arrested in connection to Boynton Beach shooting that injured 3 women

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A teenager has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred during the "Peace in the Hood" event at Sara Sims Park in Boynton Beach on July 5.

Police say that just after 8 p.m. the night of the shooting, "multiple rival gang members" started firing guns at each other while three women attending the event were caught in the crossfire.

Boynton Beach 'REALLY TROUBLING': Victim shot at peace event intends to sue city Aja Dorsainvil

According to the arrest affidavit, surveillance video shows members of a known gang called the "16th Ave Boys" standing next to a fence on the south side of Sara Sims Park, across the street from members of a gang known as the "Cherry Hill Boyz."

The two groups acknowledged each other and were seen concealing themselves behind vehicles before drawing firearms and shooting at each other.

Video shows one of the members of the "16th Ave Boys" shooting a black handgun numerous times south towards a church while running north through the park. This was when the three bystander women were caught in the crossfire.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 19-year-old Jamarion Petty.

According to the arrest report, Petty brought himself to the Boynton Beach Police Department on July 12 after he said he saw himself on a "be on the lookout" alert.

Petty admitted to detectives that he was the suspect shown on the camera footage, but did not admit to firing a weapon.

Police arrested the teen, who faces a charge of attempted 2nd degree murder, one charge of aggravated battery with a firearm and one charge of firing a weapon in public. He is being held without bond.

Last week, WPTV obtained documents showing that while the event organizer initially applied for a permit to host a stop violence awareness event for about 50 to 100 attendees on June 17, the city of Boynton Beach formally denied the permit on June 24.

The three victims are looking to pursue criminal charges, according to the arrest report.