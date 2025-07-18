3rd arrest made in connection to Boynton Beach park shooting

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A third has been made in connection with a shooting that occurred during the "Peace in the Hood" event at Sara Sims Park in Boynton Beach.

According to the arrest report, "multiple rival gang members" started firing guns at each other at around 8 p.m. on July 5, resulting in three women attending the event being caught in the crossfire.

An arrest affidavit states that surveillance video shows members of a known gang called the "16th Ave Boys" standing next to a fence on the south side of Sara Sims Park, across the street from members of a gang known as the "Cherry Hill Boyz."

Surveillance cameras were able to identify Javon Johnson, 19, by his distinctive tattoos. Johnson is known to be affiliated with the "16th Ave Boys."

The cameras show Johnson actively shooting a small firearm with an extended magazine while not looking in the direction he is shooting.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County on Thursday and faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm in public.

This comes after 25-year-old Kenneth Hollis and 19-year-old Jamarion Petty were also arrested this week for being part of the shooting incident.