4th arrest made in connection to Boynton Beach park shooting, surveillance video released

D'Andre Leger Jr., 20, faces multiple charges including attempted 2nd degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm in public
Boynton Beach Police Department
Boynton Beach police release surveillance video of shooting at "Peace in the Hood" event on July 5, 2025.
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A fourth arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that occurred during the "Peace in the Hood" event at Sara Sims Park in Boynton Beach.

According to the arrest report, "multiple rival gang members" started firing guns at each other at around 8 p.m. on July 5, resulting in three women attending the event being caught in the crossfire.

An arrest affidavit states that surveillance video shows members of a known gang called the "16th Ave Boys" standing next to a fence on the south side of Sara Sims Park, across the street from members of a gang known as the "Cherry Hill Boyz."

By reviewing surveillance video and using investigative resources, detectives were able to identify D'Andre Leger Jr., 20, as one of the gunman in the shooting, according to an arrest report.

DAndre Leger.png
Boynton Beach police said Leger is seen on surveillance video running behind his friend Kenneth Hollis and firing shots. Police said they found shell casings in the area where Leger and Hollis were shooting.

Leger faces multiple charges including attempted second degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm in public.

Police said they have seized seven guns through the arrests of Jamarion Petty, Javon Johnson, Hollis and Leger. Additional arrests are expected.

