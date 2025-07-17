Additional arrest made in connection with gang shooting at Boynton Beach park

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Another arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that occurred during the "Peace in the Hood" event at Sara Sims Park in Boynton Beach.

According to the arrest report "multiple rival gang members" started firing guns at each other at around 8 p.m. on July 5, resulting in three women attending the event being caught in the crossfire.

An arrest affidavit states that surveillance video shows members of a known gang called the "16th Ave Boys" standing next to a fence on the south side of Sara Sims Park, across the street from members of a gang known as the "Cherry Hill Boyz."

Police spoke with the three victims of the shooting, in addition to witnesses. Three of those interviewed were able to identify Kenneth Hollis, 25, as someone who had been shooting towards the church parking lot.

Police noted in Hollis' arrest report that he has a "long history of documented gang affiliation" with the "Cherry Hill Boyz."

This arrest comes after Jamarion Petty, another person involved in the shooting, brought himself to the Boynton Beach Police Department on July 12 and admitted that he was a suspect shown on the camera footage, but did not admit to firing a weapon.

Hollis faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm in public.

Last week, WPTV obtained documents showing that while the event organizer initially applied for a permit to host a stop violence awareness event for about 50 to 100 attendees on June 17, the city of Boynton Beach formally denied the permit on June 24.

The three victims are looking to pursue criminal charges, according to the arrest report.

WPTV reached out to the Boynton Beach Police Department about whether any more arrests are expected to be made, and we are waiting for a response.