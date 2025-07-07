Boynton Beach police say shooting at Sara Sims Park started by 'rival gang members'

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A shooting on Saturday at Sara Sims Park happened during a "Peace in the Hood" event that had nearly 500 attendees, Boynton Beach police say.

Three people sustained injuries from gunshot wounds, and are expected to survive.

Police say that just after 8 p.m. Saturday, "multiple rival gang members" started shooting at each other while attendees of the event were caught in the crossfire. They say "numerous children" were at the event.

Boynton Beach police says they have multiple persons of interest, and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Steele by emailing SteeleS@bbfl.us or by calling 561-742-6148.