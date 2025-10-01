Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

2 suspects wanted in connection to shooting at Sara Sims Park in Boynton Beach

Travonte Kemar Edwards, 21, and Tevens Darnell Bradley, 19, are wanted on charges for the shooting that occurred at the Peace in the Hood event on July 5
Travonte Kemar Edwards Tevens Darnell Bradley wanted in shooting at Sara Sims Park .png
Boynton Beach Police Department
Travonte Kemar Edwards, 21 and Tevens Darnell Bradley, 19, wanted in shooting at Sara Sims Park in Boynton Beach, Fla.
Travonte Kemar Edwards Tevens Darnell Bradley wanted in shooting at Sara Sims Park .png
Posted

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for anonymous tips that lead to the arrest of two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that happened nearly three months ago.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4th arrest made in connection to Boynton Beach park shooting

4th arrest made in connection to Boynton Beach park shooting

The Boynton Beach Police Department said Travonte Kemar Edwards, 21, and Tevens Darnell Bradley, 19, are wanted on charges for the shooting that occurred at the Peace in the Hood event on July 5 at Sara Sims Park.

Edwards is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon in public or on residential property. Bradley is wanted for improper exhibition of a firearm, police said.

Four other suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting that injured three women.

According to the arrest report, "multiple rival gang members" started firing guns at each other at around 8 p.m. on July 5, resulting in three women attending the event being caught in the crossfire.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Edwards or Bradley, or information regarding this case, should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477. You will remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, police said.

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

Boynton Beach police shooting surveillance video thumbnail .png

Boynton Beach

4th arrest made in connection to Boynton Beach park shooting, video released

Aja Dorsainvil
Javon Johnson appears in a Palm Beach County courtroom on July 18, 2025.

Boynton Beach

3rd arrest made in Boynton Beach park shooting

Samantha Roesler
Kenneth Hollis

Boynton Beach

Additional arrest made in connection with gang shooting at Boynton Beach park

Samantha Roesler
Sara Sims Park

Boynton Beach

Teen arrested in shooting that injured 3 women

Samantha Roesler
Attorney Richard Ryles The Ryles Firm.jpg

Boynton Beach

'REALLY TROUBLING': Victim shot at peace event intends to sue city

Aja Dorsainvil
Fiona Millines

Boynton Beach

Documents show permit denied for peace event that ended in gunfire

Vannia Joseph
Sara Sims Park

Boynton Beach

Police say shooting that injured 3 happened during 'Peace in the Hood' event

Audra Schroeder
BBPD shooting

Boynton Beach

Police: 3 shot at Boynton Beach city park

Emma Romano

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening