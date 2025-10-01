2 suspects wanted in connection to shooting at Sara Sims Park in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for anonymous tips that lead to the arrest of two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that happened nearly three months ago.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4th arrest made in connection to Boynton Beach park shooting

4th arrest made in connection to Boynton Beach park shooting

The Boynton Beach Police Department said Travonte Kemar Edwards, 21, and Tevens Darnell Bradley, 19, are wanted on charges for the shooting that occurred at the Peace in the Hood event on July 5 at Sara Sims Park.

Edwards is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon in public or on residential property. Bradley is wanted for improper exhibition of a firearm, police said.

Four other suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting that injured three women.

According to the arrest report, "multiple rival gang members" started firing guns at each other at around 8 p.m. on July 5, resulting in three women attending the event being caught in the crossfire.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Edwards or Bradley, or information regarding this case, should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477. You will remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, police said.

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

Boynton Beach 4th arrest made in connection to Boynton Beach park shooting, video released Aja Dorsainvil

Boynton Beach 3rd arrest made in Boynton Beach park shooting Samantha Roesler

Boynton Beach Additional arrest made in connection with gang shooting at Boynton Beach park Samantha Roesler

Boynton Beach Teen arrested in shooting that injured 3 women Samantha Roesler

Boynton Beach 'REALLY TROUBLING': Victim shot at peace event intends to sue city Aja Dorsainvil

Boynton Beach Documents show permit denied for peace event that ended in gunfire Vannia Joseph

Boynton Beach Police say shooting that injured 3 happened during 'Peace in the Hood' event Audra Schroeder