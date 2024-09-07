Watch Now
'I'm disappointed': Stuart locals continue to speak up in favor of new Brightline station

STUART, Fla. — A big decision on the horizon in Stuart is causing tension to rise in the community as the city decides whether or not to cancel their lease agreement with Brightline.

WPTV is listening to residents and business owners who are surprised by the news of the city revisiting their lease with Brightline.

“Well, I just thought it was a done deal,” Stuart resident Teri Rippin said. “I find that devastating and I was looking forward to it coming through here.”

Many downtown business owners would like to see it happen.

“I truly believe that it is definitely going to be astronomical for Stuart, Florida,” said Lisa Freitas of Lisa Gay Fashions.

Freitas and other businesses are going as far as posting "Save Brightline" signs in their windows to show their support. There is also a "Support Stuart Brightline" Facebook page with nearly 1,000 members.

The Stuart City Commission will make a final vote Monday to either keep their lease or pull out, in front of what is expected to be a packed house.

“I’m disappointed, and I’m definitely going to attend that meeting,” Freitas said.

The main concern that is circulating is the possible $30 million price tag posed on taxpayers.

Stuart Mayor Campbell Rich is confident the station will be built with the help of grants and not taxpayers. He also strongly believes it'll come at a significantly lower cost at $13 million.

“You have to have progress, you have to take chances and I think Stuart should take those types of chances,” Stuart resident Keith Flynn said.

Meanwhile,Fort Pierce may throw its hat back in the ring and vie for a new station.

Pete Tesch, President of St. Lucie County's Economic Development Council, told WPTV over the phone that he and the City of Fort Pierce won't take action unless Stuart officially rescinds their lease.

