Stuart locals start to amplify their voices in support of proposed Martin County Brightline station

STUART, Fla. — People in Martin County are organizing to support the proposed Brightline station in Stuart, even though county commissioners approved a lease for the project almost a month ago.

After two new Martin County commissioners joined the board in August, the council decided they will revisit the approved lease with Brightline after the project was heavily critiqued in the community.

Christopher Vitale's father owners the Old Colorado Inn in Stuart and also serves on the Martin County Tourism Development Board. He is helping to organize a group to amplify the voices of those who think the Brightline station would be beneficial to the city, in response to the board choosing to revisit the lease.

"It would be great to have more people walking around in downtown," Vitale said. “We have this really nice pedestrian, walkable district. So we have a lot of people who walk around already. But, if we had this train station it would be awesome for more people from places who haven’t heard of Stuart come in, walk around our quaint little town.”

WATCH: Christopher Vitale explains how a Brightline station would help the whole community, not just local businesses

Christopher Vitale interview Sept. 2 2024

The Facebook page "Support Stuart Brightline Station" was created last Wednesday by Terra Fermata Tiki Bar owner Eric Wickstrom and now has around 500 members.

Vitale thinks not only will the new station help family-owned businesses, but the economy of the whole county. The tourism development board agreed to spend $800,000 on free Brightline tickets and a marketing campaign.

In addition, documents show Stuart authorizing a price tag of $30 million on a station, but the city's mayor told WPTV last week that he expects the cost to be much lower at $13 million.

