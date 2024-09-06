Could Fort Pierce get a Brightline station? Decision coming soon

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — It was a hotly contested battle on the Treasure Coast: which city would secure the highly coveted Brightline station?

Now, the city of Fort Pierce could get the bid after all— even though the high speed train company chose Stuart as a Treasure Coast stop.

In a meeting Aug. 26, Stuart city commissioners voted unanimously to consider rescinding their deal with Brightline after several residents spoke up, voicing concern about the $30 million commitment the station could potentially pose to taxpayers.

That's despite Stuart Mayor Campbell Rich, strongly urging the station would only cost at most $13 million due to interlocal agreements between Stuart, Brightline and Martin County.

Monday, Stuart city commissioners will make their final decision to either keep their deal with Brightline or pull out, and WPTV has learned Fort Pierce is keeping a close on their decision.

WATCH: Why Stuart residents support proposed Martin County Brightline station?

Stuart locals start to amplify their voices in support of proposed Martin County Brightline station

President of St. Lucie County's Economic Development Council Pete Tesch told WPTV's Kate Hussey on the phone he and the city of Fort Pierce won't take action unless Stuart officially rescinds their lease.

However, if Stuart does, Tesch said he plans to help the city draft an improved version of their original Brightline proposal to resubmit to the company.

Rich, however, said he believes most of the Brightline cost will be covered by grants when all is said and done, and hopes the city sticks to their agreement.

"Even if it costs $30 million, which is very unlikely, and we get 80% of that cost covered by grants, the city and county are splitting $6 million," said Rich. "It's already here, let's take advantage of the benefit it provides."

In a statement to WPTV, Fort Pierce City Manager Linda Cox said the city sticks behind its original proposal.

“Brightline is in the midst of active negotiations with the city of Stuart and Martin County. We have no intention of interfering with their progress to bring a station to the city of Stuart and the Treasure Coast. My comments to the city commission on Tuesday were simply to say that in the event that Brightline cannot come to terms with the successful proposer, the city of Fort Pierce stands behind its original proposal to locate the station in the city of Fort Pierce."

Monday's city commission Meeting begins at 4 p.m. at city hall. The city will also vote on two other interlocal agreements involving Brightline and Martin County.

To view Fort Pierce's original proposal, click here.

