Brightline station in Stuart won't fully benefit northern Treasure Coast residents, Sebastian mayor says

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Following this week's decision by Brightline to build a station in Stuart, there is fallout across the Treasure Coast.

That includes Indian River County where political leaders had pushed for a Fort Pierce stop, even writing letters of support.

Residents in Indian River County told WPTV that a Treasure Coast Brighline station in Fort Pierce would've been the more convenient option. The reality of a Stuart station could be too far for them to use.

"I don't think if it was the best decision," Vero Beach resident Gail Pehling said.

WPTV Gail Pehling of Vero Beach was among the Indian River County residents critical of the Stuart decision.

She said Stuart may be a good option for Brightline, but the decision isn't appealing since it is two counties away from where she lives.

"Stuart is so close to West Palm, it doesn't really do any good for anybody on the Treasure Coast," Pehling said. "Fort Pierce is basically in between Orlando and West Palm Beach."

WPTV spoke with Sebastian Mayor Ed Dodd and Vero Beach City Manager Monte Falls about the decision.

Both men previously wrote letters of support for a Fort Pierce station.

WPTV Vero Beach City Manager Monte Falls was among the city officials who sought a Brightline station in Fort Pierce.

"But we're a little selfish-minded," Falls said. "We would have preferred to see the station in Fort Pierce just because it's closer to our citizens. Fort Pierce is about 15 miles away. Stuart's about 45 miles away."

Some say it might have been a decision that boiled down to money.

"The decision by Brightline was not fully in the benefit of the people in the northern side of Treasure Coast, but they have all kinds of things they consider when they make these decisions," Dodd said. "I think they're getting a better financial deal from Stuart, maybe, and from Martin County than they got from Fort Pierce, which is probably part of their decision-making."

WPTV Sebastian Mayor Ed Dodd discusses why he believes Stuart was picked for the Treasure Coast Brightline station.

Both pointed out the potential for growth in Fort Pierce with projects like King's Landing in the works and the Treasure Coast International Airport.

"Brightline likes to develop their station areas with high-rise condos and apartment complexes," Dodd said. "I think the area in Stuart may have been more conducive for them to do that."

Pehling said a Brightline station in Stuart is not a stop she's likely to make.

"I mean it does have a nice downtown, but for the people on the Treasure Coast, it really does no good whatsoever," Pehling said.