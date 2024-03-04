Brightline to announce Stuart as home to new Treasure Coast station

STUART, Fla. — Brightline is coming to Stuart.

That's the official announcement expected from the high-speed passenger rail service during a news conference scheduled for Monday morning in the city.

Officials from Brightline, Stuart and Martin County are scheduled to attend the 10 a.m. announcement of a new Brightline station for the Treasure Coast.

WPTV first reported last week that Brightline had selected Stuart for its Treasure Coast location, but Brightline would not reveal its pick ahead of its formal announcement.

Brightline considered five proposals in Martin and St. Lucie counties.

According to a 2018 settlement with Martin County, Brightline was required to build a Treasure Coast station either in Martin or St. Lucie counties within five years of launching service to Orlando, which began Sept. 22, 2023.

Martin County and the city of Stuart had offered to pay about 75% of the cost for the Brightline station if the rail line chose to build its Treasure Coast station near the county courthouse.

The station, which would be located at 500 SE Flagler Ave. in Stuart, would cost up to $60 million, based on the application WPTV received from a public records request.