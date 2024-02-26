New Brightline station to be located in Stuart, city representative says

STUART, Fla. — The location of a much-anticipated Brightline station on the Treasure Coast has been finalized.

A representative on behalf of the city of Stuart confirmed Monday with WPTV that the city was selected for the new train station.

The city also said a formal announcement from Brightline will be held March 11.

Brightline was considering five proposals in Martin and St. Lucie counties.

According to a 2018 settlement with Martin County, Brightline was required to put in a Treasure Coast station somewhere in Martin or St. Lucie counties within five years of launching service to Orlando. Service to Central Florida began Sept. 22.

Martin County and the city of Stuart had offered to pay about 75% of the cost for the Brightline station if the rail line chose to build its Treasure Coast station near the county courthouse.

