Brightline decision on Treasure Coast faces roadblocks

STUART, Fla. — There could be a wrinkle in the plan to put the first ever Brightline station on the Treasure Coast.

On Aug. 12, the city approved an agreement with Brightline to lease a spot in downtown near the county courthouse at 500 S.E. Flagler Avenue.

On Aug. 26, Stuart City Commissioners voted to bring up the lease agreement again with Brightline at their meeting on September 9.

The plan calls for more than 250 parking spaces and includes paying Brightline $800,000 for marketing the new station. Martin County who is also going to help foot the cost is meeting on Tuesday, Aug 27.

Residents we spoke with say they want their voices heard and they are worried about how this could potentially cost them.

"They need to hear people's voices take the average family or a single person like myself into consideration," said Denise Chesley, Martin County Resident.

Some residents say they think this could make traveling along the coast easier.

"I would like to go to other parts of Florida up and down the coast that are kind of a pain to drive so with this it's a lot easier," said Bryan Nedwed, Martin County Resident.

If approved, the City of Stuart will put forward $30 million and Martin County with put forward $15 million.

