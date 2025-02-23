WELLINGTON, Fla. — About 180 people came together at the VillageWalk town center in Wellington for a benefit concert supporting the families of the three Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) deputies who died in crash last year.

Susan Booth helped organize the event.

“We’re all so supportive of law enforcement and very grateful,” Booth said.

Deputy Sheriff Ignacio "Dan" Diaz, Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller, and Corporal Luis Paez died in the line of duty last November after being involved in a crash on Southern Boulevard.

“You don’t realize the finances are going to get tough until they start getting tight, so every nickel that gets raised regardless of where it is helps those families,” said Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

WATCH: Susan Booth explains why she organized benefit concert event

Wellington benefit concert raises over $60k for families of fallen PBSO deputies

Booth did not know any of the deputies personally, but she understands the strong bonds of law enforcement. She grew up in St. Louis and lost her father in the line of duty when she was only 17 years old.

“The St. Louis Police Department came in and put me through college, put me through graduate—took care of me, and being a kid I’m not sure that I paid them back properly,” Booth said.

Her loss is what motivated her to put the event together.

The VillageWalk community spent Saturday evening paying tribute to the service and sacrifice those three deputies made.

“I don’t think on the everyday people realize that these men and women put their lives on the line to protect us and when something like this happens, it’s devastating,” said Chris Stanback, who helped Booth organize the event.

PBSO motormen who worked with the fallen deputies lined the entrance while donations poured in.

Between ticket sales, a raffle, and a silent auction they raised over $60,000 while honoring the three deputies.

Although it won’t make the families whole again, this community hopes the donations can alleviate some of the financial burden.

“I’d just like to make life a little easier for them, they suffered such a loss,” Booth said.

