Driver who fatally struck 3 Palm Beach Co. deputies was traveling 10 mph over speed limit, FHP report says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has released a preliminary report into the fatal crash last year that killed three Palm Beach County deputies along Southern Boulevard.

WPTV has learned that the female driver who hit and killed Deputy Ignacio 'Dan' Diaz, Deputy Ralph 'Butch' Waller and Cpl. Luis Paez was traveling about 65 mph — which was about 10 mph over the 55 mph speed limit — when the crash occurred Nov. 21.

Driver who fatally struck 3 deputies was traveling 10 mph over speed limit, FHP says

The deputies were conducting law enforcement along the road when one of them had a problem starting their motorcycle, prompting them to come to his aid.

The FHP report said the woman, who was driving a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV with Pennsylvania plates, told investigators that a "red vehicle suddenly slowed" directly in front of her.

The driver reacted by maneuvering her SUV to the right, leaving the road and entered the outside shoulder of Southern Boulevard where the deputies were stopped.

WATCH BELOW: Service held for 3 fallen deputies

Memorial services honors lives of 3 Palm Beach County deputies killed in crash

A chain-reaction crash ensued in which the SUV collided with all three deputies and their motorcycles.

Waller and Paez were pronounced dead that day, while Diaz was hospitalized in critical condition before passing away four days later.

The report said that a blood test was done on the driver, which showed no alcohol was in her system. The results of a drug test are still pending, but the report said neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected in the case.

No charges have been filed in the crash.

The report said the investigation is still ongoing.

