EMOTIONAL: Hundreds of law enforcement officers pay respects to fallen deputies

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — In a powerful show of unity, hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered Thursday afternoon for an emotional procession for two veteran Palm Beach County deputies who died in a crash on Southern Boulevard hours earlier.

The procession started at approximately 1:45 p.m. when dozens of law enforcement officers on motorcycles began escorting two ambulances from St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

WATCH: Procession for fallen Palm Beach County deputies

Members of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, West Palm Beach Police Department, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the Florida Highway Patrol, as well as the color guard, among other agencies, were all involved in the emotional procession.

Roughly 30 minutes later, just before 2:10 p.m., the motorcade pulled into the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office on Gun Club Road.

WATCH: Procession arrives at Medical Examiner's Office

Behind the dozens of motorcycles and two ambulances were multiple fire engines and law enforcement vehicles.

Helicopters flew overhead and a giant American flag draped from a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue ladder truck flew over Gun Club Road as the motorcade arrived at the Medical Examiner's Office.

The names of the deputies have not been released.

WPTV A procession for two fallen Palm Beach County deputies on Nov. 21, 2024.

Earlier on Thursday, three deputies with PBSO's traffic unit were riding their department-issued motorcycles in the 18000 block of Southern Blvd., just west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road near Lion Country Safari, when they were struck.

One deputy remains in critical condition in the hospital.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to give an update on the tragic incident at a 4 p.m. news conference.