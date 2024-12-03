LIVE: Thousands gather to honor lives of 3 fallen Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies

WATCH WPTV'S SPECIAL COVERAGE BELOW:

The community is coming together Tuesday to honor the lives of three Palm Beach County deputies who were killed in a devastating crash last month.

A public memorial will be held for Ignacio "Dan" Diaz, Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller and Corporal Luis Paez at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater on Sansbury Way.

People lined streets to honor the deputies as a law enforcement procession left the Palms West Funeral Home along State Road 7 on its way to the amphitheater. The service is scheduled to start at about 11 a.m. and is expected to end at about 2 p.m.

WPTV The public lined streets to honor the lives of three fallen deputies ahead of a memorial service at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Dec. 3, 2024.

Drivers are urged to avoid the following areas or expect heavy delays between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.:



Eastbound Okeechobee Boulevard between Crestwood Boulevard and State Road 7 (8 a.m. - noon)

State Road 7 between Southern Boulevard and Okeechobee Boulevard (8 a.m. - noon)

Westbound Southern Boulevard west of Florida's Turnpike (8 a.m. - noon)

Eastbound Southern Boulevard, Northlake Boulevard and the State Road 7 extension may experience significant delays

Drivers who need an alternate route in these western communities can consider the following:



Use Northlake Boulevard for eastbound travel out of the western communities, or the State Road 7 extension to access Okeechobee Boulevard eastbound

From southbound Royal Palm Beach Boulevard, travel west on Okeechobee Boulevard, then south on Crestwood Boulevard to Southern Boulevard eastbound

The following are suggested viewing areas:



Okeechobee Boulevard (State Road 7 west to Crestwood Boulevard)

Crestwood Boulevard (Okeechobee Boulevard south to Southern Boulevard)



Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle procession route for Dec. 3, 2024

The sheriff's office said the public is welcome to pay their respects to the fallen deputies by lining the procession route. The service at the amphitheater is open to the public.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., is among those scheduled to give brief remarks at the memorial service. Family members of each of the fallen deputies are also scheduled to speak at the service.

According to WPTV's law enforcement sources, President-elect Donald Trump will be in attendance but is not scheduled to speak.

Agencies from surrounding counties, across Florida and other states are attending the services to pay respects to their fallen comrades.

WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield spoke to Martin County Sheriff William Snyder who said their honor guard will be a part of the service. Also, their motor units will be in attendance. Snyder said about 12-15 patrol cars with deputies will be en route in a convoy to show support for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that, in lieu of flowers, the public is asked to consider making a donation to the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association Fund to support the families of fallen deputies by clicking here.

