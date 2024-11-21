WPTV News crew sees injured deputy at major crash on Southern Boulevard near Lion Country Safari

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Multiple emergency crews on Thursday have responded to a crash on Southern Boulevard near Loxahatchee involving at least one injured Palm Beach County deputy.

The incident is in the 18000 block of Southern Boulevard, just west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road near Lion Country Safari.

Our WPTV News at the scene saw a medical helicopter taking off with an injured deputy inside.

Minutes later, the helicopter was seen landing at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee, where multiple law enforcement and emergency vehicles were parked outside the facility.

WPTV Multiple law enforcement vehicles outside HCA Florida Palms West Hospital on Nov. 21, 2024.

In addition, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office helicopter was later spotted at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where a hospital spokesman said a media staging area is being set up.

Joel Lopez, WPTV Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office helicopter at St. Mary's Medical Center on Nov. 21, 2024

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said Southern Boulevard is closed to traffic, west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, and drivers are being advised to use alternate routes.

WPTV News is learning that, because of the crash, there is currently no entrance to the nearby Lion Country Safari.

