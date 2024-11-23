PBSO deputies 'will live on forever' as community honors them with vigil

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Friday night's vigil was an emotional moment as loved ones shared memories of Corporal Luis Paez and Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller.

The two Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies lost their lives Thursday in a tragic crash.

The Palm Beach County community honored their legacy with a vigil while also keeping the surviving deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz in their prayers.

Maria Caraballo organized the vigil. She didn't know the deputies personally but said putting together the service was important to her.

"My heart is breaking and this is my way of trying to help the community come together," said Maria Caraballo, the vigil's organizer.

“Nobody should go away the way they did last night, so my heart is breaking and this is my way of trying to help the community come together,” she said.

Jeffrey Garten was among those in the crowd that worked alongside Deputy Waller.

“He was always cracking a joke but he was very dependable, very knowledgeable, very experienced, especially as a motorman,” said Garten, president of the Defenders Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Palm Beach County chapter. "He had a big heart.”

It was a tough loss for those who knew them.

“It’s the same thing as if I heard my brother had passed away. It hurts that much,” added Garten.

The crowd was also filled with people who never had the chance to meet the deputies, but wanted to show their support for the law enforcement community.

"He was always cracking a joke but he was very dependable, very knowledgeable, very experienced, especially as a motorman," said Jeffrey Garten.

“It’s horrific, you know, it’s a tragedy,” said Lake Worth resident Justin Navarez. “It’s really a tough job and we really appreciate what they do and so we just wanted to be here to show our support for them.”

The two deputies paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s heartbreaking. They put their uniforms on everyday and they don’t know if they’re coming home at night,” said Caraballo.

Their service is not forgotten.

“Butch will live on forever,” said Garten.