Third Palm Beach County deputy passes away after devastating wreck on Southern Boulevard, source says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A third Palm Beach County deputy involved in a devastating wreck near Loxahatchee last week has tragically passed away, a law enforcement source confirmed to WPTV News on Monday.

Ignacio "Dan" Diaz, Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller, and Corporal Luis Paez — all motorcycle deputies — were struck by a Jeep SUV on Nov. 21 while stopped on the shoulder of Southern Boulevard, just west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, WPTV Deputy Sheriff Ralph Waller (left), Corporal Luis Paez (middle), and Deputy Ignacio Diaz (right).

Waller and Paez were pronounced dead that same day, while Diaz was in critical condition for several days before passing away on Monday, a law enforcement source told WPTV News.

Diaz joined the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in 2004 and had been with the agency's motor unit for more than 10 years.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, WPTV Palm Beach County Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a memorial for the fallen deputies is being planned for Dec. 3. No additional details have been released.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the deputies were standing on the shoulder of Southern Boulevard, just west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 21, when a Pennsylvania woman, born in 1993, driving a Jeep SUV, came up to a "slower vehicle" in front of her and "abruptly" veered toward the shoulder, striking the deputies.

FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda there are no criminal charges against the Jeep driver at this time, adding that she was cooperative at the scene.

As for traffic-related violations, Miranda said the FHP's Traffic Homicide Unit will determine if the woman committed any wrongdoing, like speeding or careless or reckless driving.

Waller served with distinction for more than 18 years in the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's motor unit, having started his law enforcement career with the Royal Palm Beach Police Department before it merged with PBSO in October 2008.

Paez dedicated more than 36 years of his life to law enforcement, beginning his career at PBSO in January of 1988 as a corrections deputy before moving to road patrol, ultimately serving as a motor deputy for more than 20 years.

