'They have us as a community': Royal Palm Beach Community honors fallen deputies with candlelit walk

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — It was an emotional and somber Saturday evening as a candlelight vigil made it’s way from the Royal Palm Beach Village Hall to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office substation.

“This is a community coming together at a very sad time,” Royal Palm Beach Mayor Jeff Hmara said.

The community united to spread love and light in a time of darkness and to take steps towards healing.

“They have us as a community behind them,” said minister Sylvia Sharps.

It’s with a heavy heart that the Royal Palm Beach community recognized Corporal Luis Paez and Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller who died in a crash Thursday on Southern Boulevard.

"Hopefully, it sends a message that we care," Hmara said.

They also shared prayers for the third deputy, Ignacio "Dan" Diaz, who as of Saturday remains in the hospital in critical condition from the accident, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

“To see something as tragic as this, I just feel I’m obligated to come here to show my respect for all three and all of the guys on the road that are working,” Boca Raton resident Mike McLoughlin said.

The tragedy hits close to home for McLoughlin, a retired law enforcement officer. He said he had the opportunity to meet all three deputies.

“They were all great guys," McLoughlin said. "They loved what they were doing and they loved serving the public."

Others say they didn’t need to know the deputies but are grateful for their service to the community.

“It’s a tragedy, it’s a tragedy for all of us and it brings a lot of us together,” said Herman Stark with the Patriot Guard Riders. “They protect and serve and now it’s our time to serve for them.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has scheduled a memorial for the fallen deputies on Dec. 3. More details on the memorial will be released at a later date.