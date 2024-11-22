Will criminal charges be filed in fatal deputy-involved crash? Here's what Florida Highway Patrol told WPTV

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said Friday it's unclear if any criminal charges will be filed against a Pennsylvania woman who crashed into three veteran Palm Beach County deputies one day prior, tragically killing two of them.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased deputies as Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller, an 18-year veteran of PBSO, and Corporal Luis Paez, who had been with the agency for more than three decades.

A third deputy, Ignacio "Dan" Diaz, remains in critical but stable condition and was scheduled to undergo another surgery on Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the deputies were standing on the shoulder of Southern Boulevard, just west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday, when a Pennsylvania woman, born in 1993, driving a Jeep SUV, came up to a "slower vehicle" in front of her and "abruptly" veered toward the shoulder, striking the deputies.

FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda said Friday there are no criminal charges against the Jeep driver at this time, adding that she was cooperative at the scene.

WPTV The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigates a fatal deputy-involved crash on Southern Boulevard, Nov. 22, 2024.

"We didn't have that feeling or that a probable cause to believe that this person was impaired at the time of the crash," Miranda said.

The results of blood tests on the driver are pending.

As for traffic-related violations, Miranda said the FHP's Traffic Homicide Unit will determine if the woman committed any wrongdoing, like speeding or careless or reckless driving.

"We have to look at all the evidence. Receive all that back," Miranda said. "That, unfortunately, doesn't happen overnight."

WATCH: FHP gives update on fatal deputy-involved crash

FHP gives update on investigation into fatal deputy-involved crash

Miranda said investigators with the FHP — the lead investigative agency on the tragedy — measure everything from vehicle speed to the force of impact to determine if anyone was at fault.

"Based on the impact on the vehicles, we can actually do calculations and equations on speed of that vehicle," Miranda said. "How were the motorcycles placed at the time? Where were the deputies standing?"

NBC 6 An SUV and three Palm Beach County deputies' motorcycles were wrecked on Southern Boulevard on Nov. 21, 2024.

Calling it a "horrific accident," Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said Thursday the deputies were conducting traffic enforcement on Southern Boulevard, running radar on vehicles traveling eastbound.

While they were working, one of the deputies had trouble restarting his motorcycle and thought he had a dead battery. This prompted the deputy to call the two other deputies to help him move the bike off the road.

Moments later, they were hit.

Bradshaw said it doesn't look like the female driver was impaired, and she suffered only minor injuries in the wreck.

"When a deputy dies, a piece of the community dies with them," Bradshaw said. "It's tough."

Hours after Thursday's devastating crash, hundreds of law enforcement officers from across South Florida took part in a procession for the fallen deputies, during which their bodies were driven from St. Mary's Medical Center to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office.

Bradshaw said the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will be planning the funeral arrangements, which will occur sometime next week.

"It's horrific. The trauma that we endure every day in our job," Miranda said.

Thursday's tragedy marked the fifth line of duty death Miranda has experienced in just two years.

"Seeing those deputies out there was really, like, heart-wrenching. Just to see their pain of their partner," Miranda said.

As of right now, Miranda said this is still a crash investigation, not a criminal investigation. The FHP is asking anyone who may have dash camera video from the moments before or after the crash to send it to the agency.

