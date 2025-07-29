Leelamma Lal: Nurse severely injured in attack at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital set to finally come home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County nurse who was severely beaten while on the job is finally coming home after months of hospitalization and recovery.

Leelamma Lal, 67, sustained critical injuries after investigators said she was attacked by a 33-year-old patient at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee on Feb. 18.

Lawyers face off in court involving attack on nurse

Calling it an "exhausting journey," a spokesperson for the attorney representing her family told WPTV that Lal will finally return home on Saturday.

"She still has a long road ahead of her, but this is a massive step forward," the spokesperson said. "While she still faces a long road ahead, this marks a deeply emotional milestone."

Lal is not expected to hold any interviews, but will provide a brief statement and express her heartfelt thanks for the support she has received since the attack.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the attack occurred inside a third-floor patient room at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

The suspect, Stephen Scantlebury, was at the hospital under a psychiatric hold and was being cared for by Lal at the time of the attack.

Scantlebury faces attempted first-degree murder.

A judge in April denied a mental competency evaluation for Scantlebury, who remains in custody at the Palm Beach County jail.

