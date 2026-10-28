Sara Baxter, Katherine Waldron make their case to voters in Palm Beach County Commission District 6 race

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — With less than a week until Election Day, the race for Palm Beach County Commission District 6 is putting some of western Palm Beach County's biggest issues directly before voters.

Republican incumbent Sara Baxter and Democratic challenger Katherine Waldron spoke separately with WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman about affordability, development and traffic, transparency and the debate over AI data centers.

WATCH REPORT BELOW: Baxter, Waldron make their case to voters

Baxter, Waldron face off in Palm Beach County District 6

The two candidates emerged from their respective primaries and will face each other in the general election. Baxter is seeking another term representing District 6, while Waldron is looking to bring her previous experience at the Port of Palm Beach and in the Florida House to the County Commission.

Hoffman has been following the District 6 contest for months. As the race enters its final stretch, he pressed both candidates on how their experience would shape their approach to some of the district's most contentious issues.

Baxter and Waldron bring different experience

Baxter is the Republican incumbent. Her time representing District 6 is her first elected political office. She has also been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

"We're putting in a lot of hard work," Baxter told WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman.

Waldron, a Democrat, previously served as a Port of Palm Beach commissioner before serving one term as a state representative.

"We're out there every day," Waldron told Hoffman.

That difference in experience has become part of the choice before voters. Baxter points to her record on the County Commission, while Waldron points to her experience in multiple elected offices.

Affordability, development and traffic take center stage

Hoffman asked both candidates about affordability, traffic and development, issues affecting residents across District 6.

Waldron argued that transparency has been lacking and said she has heard from residents who don't believe their concerns are being heard.

"My general sense when I've been out there talking to voters in my district and beyond is that they feel like they're not being heard. They feel like there's not transparency," Waldron told Hoffman.

She also questioned whether enough is being done to mitigate the effects of development on surrounding communities.

"They're not really looking into or trying to mitigate the impact that it will have on the constituents, on schools, on traffic, on quality of life," Waldron said.

Baxter pointed voters to her record on the commission, telling Hoffman she has tried to fight for residents while navigating competing opinions within the district.

"I have always tried to do what's best for the residents and fight for them. And sometimes I have residents on different sides of issues," Baxter said.

Baxter said residents can look at her previous votes and commission meetings when deciding whether she has effectively represented them.

"I think, in my seat particularly, I have a record. People can see what I have fought for. They can watch past commission meetings and know that you'll not find a better fighter for, you know, our district," Baxter said.

Baxter also noted that decisions before the County Commission involve seven commissioners, each bringing their own opinions to the table.

Project Tango brings AI data centers into the race

On one of the most controversial development issues in western Palm Beach County, Baxter and Waldron find themselves on the same side.

Both candidates have opposed Project Tango, the proposal for a massive AI data center near the Arden community and a new elementary school.

The issue has become part of a broader conversation over data center development in Palm Beach County and what that development could mean for surrounding communities.

For Waldron, the Project Tango debate also connects to her broader argument about transparency and how development decisions affect residents.

For Baxter, the issue is part of the record she is asking voters to consider as she seeks another term representing District 6.

Candidates find some common ground

After discussing their differences, Hoffman closed each interview with a different question: What is one thing each candidate respects about her opponent?

"I respect anybody who wants to serve the public and represent the public," Waldron told Hoffman.

Waldron said she believes elected officials can sometimes face criticism without people appreciating the challenges that come with serving in public office.

"A lot of times people bash politicians or leaders and stuff like that. And a lot of times, I don't think it's really fair," Waldron said.

"You can have tough days, and I imagine she's probably had some," Waldron added.

Baxter expressed a similar view about the difficulty of representing residents with different opinions.

"It's definitely not as easy as people might think," Baxter told Hoffman. "You have people with different opinions, as we should. So you're always going to have somebody who's upset because they don't like that, and your people are going to be happy because they like what you stand for."

"At the end of the day, we do our best to represent the residents," Baxter said.

Despite their differences over how District 6 should be represented, Baxter and Waldron agree on one thing as the race nears its end: They want residents to get out and vote.

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