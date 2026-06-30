Digital sign in Jupiter Farms neighborhood gives warning to e-bike riders

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A new digital warning sign on Jupiter Farms Road has residents talking about e-bike safety in their community.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sign delivers a clear message:

"Electric motor bikes with no pedals, not legal on streets and sidewalks. Operators will be fined."

WPTV Anchor Mike Trim spoke with local residents about the sign, and some think it's much needed.

"There are groups of kids that go down the middle of the road doing wheelies five, six, seven, eight guys deep," Jupiter Farms resident Matthew O'Connor said."

Fellow resident Debbie Cooper suggested a different approach.

"I think PBSO should maybe get a group together, maybe in the community center or whatever, and have a discussion with these kids and parents," Cooper said.

When Trim reached out to PBSO for more details about the sign, deputies declined to comment further.

The Jupiter Farms situation reflects a broader trend across South Florida. As WPTV has reported, communities including Jupiter, Palm Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton are all passing their own e-bike regulations.

The debate even reached the state level this week when Governor DeSantis vetoed legislation that would have required e-bike riders to slow to 10 mph when approaching pedestrians on sidewalks and walking paths.