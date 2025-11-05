How the Town of Jupiter is making its parks safer when it comes to e-bikes

JUPITER, Fla. — We’ve been listening to your concerns over e-bikes, and Tuesday we reported about a proposed bill in Tallahassee that would create new license requirements for them.

Now one town is trying to create safer parks by adding new rules on e-bikes, among other things.

On a Wednesday morning, there are bats and balls and bikes all over Jupiter Community Park. But members of the Jupiter Senior Softball League tell me they don't see e-bikes when they're playing. But Rick Tuyn said when he watches his grandson play ball out of state, he sees them everywhere.

"They go around the perimeter of the ballfields the entire time, and someone is going to get hurt," said Tuyn.

Thursday, the Jupiter Town Council will be looking at updating its parks rules for the first time in more than 30 years.

“Our parks and rec and police got together and did a real scrub of our code," said Jupiter Mayor Jim Kuretski.

Mayor Kuretski tells me one part of the ordinance would require e-bikes, scooters, motorcycles, and even regular bikes to stay only on the roads in town parks.

“We don’t want them to be tearing up the fields. We’ve spent a lot of money on our athletic fields and it’s important to maintain them in good condition.," said the mayor.

The town was touched by tragedy back in March when a 12-year-old was killed in an e-bike accident. That has led to community meetings with police about their safe operation.

Other proposed park rules include banning drones, alcohol without a permit, and fireworks.

The town is investing millions of dollars in revamping all of its parks, and residents say anything that can be done to keep them safer is a good idea.