Lake Worth Beach adopts proposed county e-bike restrictions amid growing safety concerns

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Lake Worth Beach is poised to become the latest municipality in Palm Beach County to adopt new regulations aimed at addressing concerns over electric bikes and other micromobility devices.

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Lake Worth Beach adopts e-bike ordinance

In a unanimous vote, city commissioners agreed to adopt Palm Beach County's proposed e-bike ordinance once county commissioners finalize and approve the measure.

City leaders say the decision comes after months of complaints from residents who have raised concerns about reckless riding, particularly on sidewalks and in pedestrian-heavy areas.

"It has been an ongoing problem for quite a while," said Mayor Betty Resch.

The proposed county ordinance would establish a countywide framework for regulating e-bikes, electric scooters and other micromobility devices.

Among the proposed rules are requirements for riders to carry state-issued identification and helmet requirements for riders under 16 years old. The proposal would also restrict where some devices can operate and establish penalties for violations.

Lake Worth Beach leaders say adopting the county's ordinance will allow the city to take a more proactive approach to a problem they say has become increasingly common.

According to city officials, residents have repeatedly complained about riders speeding through parks, traveling on sidewalks and operating e-bikes without proper lighting or safety precautions. Mayor Resch said commissioners wanted residents to know those concerns were being heard.

Lake Worth Beach / Boynton Beach / Lantana Why this city is grappling with e-bike safety concerns Samantha Gutierrez

"We hope that this does reduce the danger aspect of those little bikes," Resch said.

The move comes as e-bike and scooter safety has become a growing issue across Palm Beach County.

Earlier this year, residents in Lake Worth Beach voiced concerns about riders traveling at high speeds on sidewalks and near popular pedestrian areas, including the city's boardwalk. Some residents described e-bikes as "too fast for the sidewalk" while others worried about potential collisions involving children and older adults.

The issue was brought into sharper focus in Lake Worth Beach in early May after a 49-year-old woman died eight days after her electric scooter crashed into a parked pickup truck, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

While city leaders support the ordinance, questions remain about how it will be enforced.

Mayor Resch said the city is exploring several options, including using park rangers to help monitor compliance and educate riders about the new regulations.

"We're talking about a park ranger to do routine checks, and we're hoping that will help," Resch said.

In 2025, city leaders approved a $500,000 Park Ranger Program aimed at keeping city parks clean, safe and family-friendly.

Resch said public education will be equally important as the city works to implement the new rules.

"I think we'll have to refine it over the years, as things happen, but yeah, we needed to do something and this was a good first step," she said.

The Palm Beach County Commission has not yet voted on the proposed regulations. If approved, the rules would automatically take effect in Lake Worth Beach under the commission's recent action.