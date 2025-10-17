New ordinance prohibits e-bikes and scooters on sidewalks in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. — E-bikes and scooters are now off limits on sidewalks in the town of Palm Beach.

Leaders have just passed a new ordinance banning e-bikes, motorized scooters and similar devices from sidewalks in commercial areas.

Elfi Welch is a resident who walks her dog through the area and said the changes make her feel safer.

“I actually would appreciate that because I almost had an accident coming out of my apartment,” said Welch. “A bike was driving in speed, really with speed, on the sidewalk. The streets are big enough and long enough for them to use.”

This new rule follows Senate Bill 462, which gives cities and towns more power to regulate these devices.

The new rule bans bikes on commercial sidewalks, with violators facing penalties.

Some have mixed feeling about the change, and other worry this could make things less safe, since not every street has a bike lane.

“I don’t really think it’s actually safe on the streets, so if they’re not on the sidewalks, can they be on the streets? I’m not sure,” said Andrea Greenspan.

Council members also passed another rule prohibiting anyone under the age of 15 to ride an e-bike on public streets.

Police and fire officials are exempt from the ordinance.