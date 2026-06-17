DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Dangerous encounters with e-bikes and dirt bikes on Delray Beach streets have city leaders considering new rules, with residents and officials speaking out about how stricter regulations could make a difference.

We first told you about the push for the ordinance last week. Now, city commissioner Juli Casale is speaking directly about what she hopes the new rules will accomplish. WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with Fred Levy, from Highland Beach, who rides along A1A regularly.

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Delray Beach considers new e-bike rules after dangerous encounters on city streets

"It's phenomenal to ride your bike. I mean, you see this beautiful view. You get to see the ocean," said Levy.

He says the scenic route comes with risks, as unsafe riders make every trip unpredictable.

"It's really scary for us bikers, really scary. I say every day I have like an incident where my sort of life passes in front of my eyes," Levy said.

Frequent runner Kayla Genest said she has noticed the problem, too.

“I’ve definitely seen a lot of younger kids on e-bikes around the city,” said Genest. There are a lot that are doing like wheelies and other kinds of tricks like that too, so it's kind of dangerous.”

Casale said she has witnessed the dangerous behavior firsthand.

“They’re moving in and out of traffic, sometimes going on the sidewalks, wearing masks," Casale said.

Casale is now pushing for a new ordinance to crack down on speeding and sidewalk riding, and to require IDs and helmets for riders under 16.

"The kids should not be riding over 20mph, they should be wearing helmets, they should carry identification and they should be very careful. I would be heartbroken if one of these kids got hurt in my city," Casale said.

Resident Christopher Miles said he supports the new rules and hopes they prevent accidents.

"If kids really want to go fast, there's a place for it," Miles said. "Kids are gonna go what kids do. We just have to do what we can to mitigate the amount of risk.”

City staff will draft the ordinance and present it at a later meeting. Casale said the goal is to give officers the tools they need.

"The goal of having the ordinance is to allow our officers the opportunity to enforce," Casale said. "Safety is our number one priority in Delray Beach.”

WPTV

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