E-bike crackdown underway in Martin County after safety concerns mount

PALM CITY, Fla. — We've been listening to your concerns over e-bike safety while reporting on how law enforcement is working to educate e-bike riders on the rules of the road. In Martin County, Sheriff John Budensiek told WPTV it's time to get serious.

Local business owners and law enforcement are raising concerns about e-bike safety as the Martin County Sheriff's Office implements new enforcement measures following a recent incident involving more than 30 riders blocking traffic.

The crackdown comes after what Budensiek described as a "street takeover" a few weeks ago on Mapp Road, where multiple young riders were performing wheelies in the middle of the road and blocking traffic.

WATCH BELOW: Martin County sheriff explains new e-bike safety crackdown

Martin County sheriff explains new e-bike safety crackdown

"We received multiple calls to the sheriff's office (about) what was described as a street takeover with multiple kids (more than 30) riding wheelies down the middle of the road, blocking traffic," Budensiek said.

Three riders had their bikes confiscated during the incident, and the sheriff's office issued criminal citations.

"We wrote some criminal citations, which we hate to do, but we've been trying to do this educational push for some time now, but nobody seems to be heeding our warnings," Budensiek said.

Michael Scibilio, who owns a business along Mapp Road, has witnessed the growing e-bike activity firsthand.

"Tons of e-bikes flying up and down Mapp Road," Scibilio said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office has installed new signage along Cove Road near Kanner Highway that outlines what constitutes a legal versus an illegal e-bike. The key difference often comes down to motor wattage and whether the bike has functional pedals.

WPTV Signage along Cove Road near Kanner Highway outlines what constitutes a legal versus an illegal e-bike.

Seventh grader Declan Mackinnon demonstrated his knowledge of e-bike regulations, explaining that legal e-bikes have 750-watt motors and pedals, while illegal versions often have double the wattage.

Some families have embraced the sheriff's office educational approach. Russ Peters initially had reservations about getting his son Liam an e-bike for Christmas last year due to safety concerns.

"Initially, we were skeptical because of the motor on the bike," Peters said.

However, after attending a sheriff's office-sponsored e-bike safety event, the family felt more confident about the purchase.

"They took his bike and his DOT-certified bike helmet and reviewed the whole bike to make sure it was compliant," Peters said.

Liam Peters supported the enforcement actions, saying confiscated bikes were removed because "they're too fast."

As Palm City's downtown area continues to develop, Scibilio acknowledges the balance between encouraging outdoor activity and maintaining safety.

"I love seeing kids outside, better than at home on the video games. But they have to be careful because there's so much development here," Scibilio said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.