Boynton Beach considers new rules to ban e-bikes from sidewalks amid safety concerns

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Leaders in Boynton Beach are exploring new regulations that would ban e-bikes and electric scooters from all city sidewalks as officials respond to growing safety complaints from residents.

A discussion led by the police department to tackle e-bike safety happened earlier this month and is expected to continue in future commission meetings.

The proposed ordinance would require e-bike and scooter riders to use streets, bike lanes or designated multi-use paths instead of city sidewalks. City leaders say they've received multiple complaints about e-bike speeds and safety issues on sidewalks.

"This is simply to keep them off the sidewalks, that's in essence what the ordinance does,” said a representative from the police department during the Feb. 3 commission meeting.

The conversation has divided residents, pedestrians and riders in the community, WPTV reporter Victor Jorges found.

Kate Keany, who told Jorges she takes walks often around Boynton Beach, supports the proposed changes.

"I think that they should. They should be on the road. I mean, they're motorized," Keany said. "It's a bicycle, it should be on the bike lane."

However, some e-bike riders have concerns about being forced into bike lanes and streets. Cournot, a Boynton Beach resident who declined to share his last name, worries about safety hazards in bike lanes.

"There could be shards of glass on the bike lane, sometimes people don't want to get their tires popped," Cournot said. "People are making turns at a corner and not paying attention to the bike lane, they get a little too much over."

The police department's proposal also includes parking regulations to prevent e-bikes from blocking sidewalks or accessibility ramps. Additionally, the rules would require working brakes and lights for nighttime riding.

Violations would begin with warnings, followed by $25 fines for second offenses and $50 fines for subsequent violations.

Despite his concerns about bike lane safety, Cournot acknowledges the city's perspective.

"I understand where the city is going, but they need to understand too, an e-bike is still a bike," Cournot said.

The city has not set a timeline for when the ordinance might come up for a vote. Officials say the goal is to balance safety concerns with shared use of public spaces.

