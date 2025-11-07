Jupiter town leaders vote unanimously to update park rules for first time in 30 years

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter town leaders are making changes to park rules — one among those focuses on restricting e-bikes, scooters, motorcycles and regular bikes.

During Thursday’s special meeting, town council members voted unanimously to approve an ordinance aimed at creating safer parks.

WATCH: Jupiter town leaders approve ordinance to restrict e-bikes in parks

Town leaders vote for ordinance to restrict e-bikes in parks

For resident Felix Lugo, the new rules also mean safer streets.

“I see like they go very extremely fast,” said Lugo. “If they’re going extremely fast then you know, accidents can very much happen.”

The new updated rules come after 30 years, and have been in the works since January 2025. The changes would allow e-bikes only on park roadways, away from park fields.

Residents like Lugo remember the deadly e-bike crash from earlier this year that took the life of a teen and still weighs heavy on the Jupiter community.

Town leaders hint these changes are part of a broader effort.

“A couple of bills this legislative session are going to address e-bikes,” said Malise Sundstrom. “I’d love to understand what’s going forward and the discussion around it.”

Jupiter police said they have continued educating riders on safety tips and will continue to do so, ahead of holiday season.

Other sections of the ordinance prohibit drones, fireworks, and alcohol with a special permit in town parks. It also includes regulating noise and established parking and driving regulations.

