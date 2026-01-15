STUART, Fla. — E-bike safety is drawing increased attention as severe crashes involving the electric bicycles continue to be reported across Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast.

Yet another e-bike crash was reported as recently as Sunday in Stuart. Lawmakers say the growing number of incidents has intensified calls for action.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

As e-bikes gain popularity, Florida lawmakers weigh new safety rules

E-bikes, which are widely available and used by riders of all ages, combine small frames with powerful motors. That combination, some say, comes with serious risks.

“I see this as an additional means for a kid getting killed,” said Joe Campbell, a Martin County resident.

Campbell, a retired firefighter of 34 years, expressed his concerns at WPTV's “Let’s Hear It” event on Monday. He said he is worries about the dangers e-bikes pose to children and teens.

“I know the parents want to make their kids happy and give them these devices, but you would never give a 12-year-old or 10-year-old the keys to your vehicle and say, ' Just go drive. But that's essentially what they've done,” Campbell said.

He said time and time again he’s seen irresponsible actions take the life of innocent people, including children, and believes kids are not ready for the responsibility that comes with an e-bike.

“The kids aren't taught rules of the road, rules of the sidewalks, what you do when you're around other people,” he said.

At the state level, lawmakers are beginning to explore possible solutions. Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman of Boca Raton helped introduce HB 243, which would create additional oversight for e-bikes.

“We would like to license and have some overview of e-bikes, electric bikes,” Gossett-Seidman said.

The proposed bill could introduce age requirements for riders, add regulations to e-bikes, and require the state to collect crash data involving e-bikes.

“We'll be looking at a sensible speed for the roadway if it's got a space for it, and uh, where does it stand? Is it, is it uh in a bike lane or a roadway? You don't want it on Federal Highway, but the bike lane, where available, would be a good place,” Gossett-Seidman said.

While state legislation is still under consideration, Campbell said local governments should act sooner by adopting and enforcing stricter safety ordinances.

“It has to be something enforceable, not just an ordinance on the books, and that's it, we're covered, so to say. I'd like to see them a little bit proactive,” Campbell said.

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.