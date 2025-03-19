What WPTV viewers are saying about proposal to end property taxes in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — You asked and we got answers.

The debate over property taxes in Florida is heating up. There are currently three bills being considered by lawmakers that look to lower taxes or even eliminate them altogether.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV viewers sound off on proposal to end property taxes

Ending property taxes? Here's what WPTV viewers are saying

WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny has been digging into this topic for the last few weeks, traveling to Tallahassee to talk to lawmakers.

On Tuesday, we went in-depth on the issue, asking experts their thoughts on the proposals and how they could impact county and city services.

Palm Beach Gardens Chelsea Reed was among the guests we talked with about the proposals.

Reed said the end of property taxes would mean tough choices for her city.

"The ability to ensure we have police, fire and emergency services that can get to our residents quickly would change," Reed said. "Our ability to provide recreation would change."

Palm Beach Gardens mayor explains impact of eliminated property tax

Jared Walczak, the vice president of state projects with the Tax Foundation, explained how cities and counties would make up the lost funding.

“Seventy-two percent of all local tax dollars nationwide come from property taxes," Walczak said. "The sales tax is often considered a replacement when people talk about this, and in Florida it would pretty much have to be."

He stated that the sales tax rate could more than double, increasing from the current 6% to 12%.

In the hours after our in-depth coverage, viewers reached out to WPTV to express their frustrations and possible solutions:

"If the state did away with property taxes and went to a high sales tax to cover all the expenses, the snowbirds would really make out because they're only here a few months," a viewer named Steve said.

"Give the property owners a larger homestead exemption to give the property owners a break," a viewer named Jeannie said.

"What we are seeing is skyrocketing property values and an increase in taxes that we cannot afford. However, we don't need to eliminate them, just reduce them," Audrey said.

"Raising Homestead Exemption for everyone is not a bad thing — but elimination would be terrible for the vast majority of Floridians," Bobby said.

"I feel increasing the homestead exemption is a good compromise," Linda said.

"At least increasing the homestead exemption helps primary homeowners and actually gives Florida residents a break. This plan makes more sense," Tim said.

"Maybe a state tax and have the State give (the money) back to the counties. Needs to be fair for all. Everybody pays their fare share," Deborah said.

"All this fuss on doing away with the property taxes, nobody brings up using all the money we get from the casinos and lotto. That should help with the taxes and school fees," Howard said.

"I feel the system is broken and needs to be fixed and made fair for everyone," Jim said.

Read more of WPTV's coverage on property taxes:

Real Estate News Could ending property taxes 'dismantle' public school system? Matt Sczesny

Real Estate News Property taxes: Unfair burden or 'half-baked' plan to end them? Matt Sczesny

Region St Lucie County Why is the property tax rate in this county the highest in the state? Cassandra Garcia

Real Estate News FUNDING FEARS: Cities, counties fret over end of property tax Matt Sczesny

Real Estate News End of property taxes? This other tax might double Matt Sczesny