Could Florida condo owners get relief anytime soon?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The costs associated with living in a condo in Florida have skyrocketed in recent years, prompting Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold a roundtable discussion this week in South Florida.

This is an issue that WPTV has been closely following amid the state's coverage collapse. WPTV's Matt Sczesny reported in July that condo owners are getting a double whammy of insurance hikes — first with policies for condo associations and then individual policies for their units.

On Monday, DeSantis met with condo owners and association leaders in Miami Lakes to discuss solutions to keep condominium buildings safe and to hear concerns about the cost and implementation of new legislation.

Following the Surfside condo collapse in 2021 that killed 98 people, Florida lawmakers passed legislation that mandated inspections of aging condos that are at least 30 years old.

"I understand the anxiety that condo owners are now facing because of increased fees and impending deadlines," DeSantis said.

The extra inspections and safety measures have resulted in surging HOA and insurance costs for residents, some telling WPTV they have decided to sell their homes instead of fitting the bill.

SPECIAL SESSION TO ADDRESS CONDO CRISIS?

The governor hinted Monday he may call for a special session to address the issue.

"We want residents in Florida to have a safe but affordable place to live," DeSantis said. "We do need to do something this year. I don't think this is something that you can just put off until next March or April. I think there are a lot of looming deadlines, and we got to have a plan ... to keep people in their units if that's what they want to do."

Under the new Florida law, condos that reach 30 years of age before July 1, 2022, must have a so-called "milestone inspection" completed by Dec. 31, 2024.

One solution discussed at Monday's roundtable was to delay that end-of-year deadline or offer zero-interest loans to either condo associations or owners.

DeSantis said he supports legislation that improves condo safety and insists on the proper management of association funds.

Earlier this year, DeSantis signed House Bill 1021, which intends to enhance accountability for condo board members, improve transparency for residents and strengthen enforcement mechanisms for those found to be out of compliance with safety standards.

