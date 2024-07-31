Florida condo owners feeling 2 insurance hikes at once

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida condo owners are getting a double whammy of insurance hikes — first with policies for condo associations and then individual policies for their units.

"I've thought several times (about) moving, but everything I look at will end up costing me more money than I'm spending here," said Stephen Towle who lives in a condo west of Boca Raton.

Towle, who has owned his condo for 20-plus years, said he dropped wind coverage and is now looking at a significant increase in HOA fees because of a possible $1 million policy for his condo association on the buildings.

"[I'm having to pay] roughly about $6,000 extra [a year]," he said.

That figure amounts to an extra $500 a month.

"I've looked out of state," Towle said. "[The] trouble is at my age you get used to all your doctors around you within a three or four-mile radius."

Condo owners are also finding options to be slim. One large condo insurer, Castle Key, is reportedly not renewing thousands of policies in Florida.

Also, state lawmakers this year approved a pilot program of the widely-popular My Safe Florida Home (MSFH) grants for single-family homeowners.

The Condo MSFH program will only be available to condo associations for building improvements and with $175,000 grants.

"We are about to finalize the contract for the pilot program," Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said. "Hopefully, I will say, 30 days, 40 days, the program should be coming online."