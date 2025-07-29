Miami Dolphins put on the pads for first time in training camp, safety Ashtyn Davis suffers injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins on Tuesday hit the practice field for the first time in pads as training camp ramps up.

The team has already had several players suffer injuries since training camp began last week, and experienced another one on Tuesday.

WATCH BELOW: Dolphins hit the practice field in pads

Dolphins put on the pads for first time in training camp

Safety Ashtyn Davis was spotted on crutches and a walking boot after an apparent leg injury. This comes after veteran cornerback Artie Burns tore his ACL on the first day of camp and starting cornerback Kader Kohou hurt his knee on Saturday.

The Dolphins have not released the severity of Davis' injury.

Despite the injuries, players said they are excited about the season, with a focus on staying healthy.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb is back on the field after missing the entire 2024 season after suffering a severe knee injury against the Baltimore Ravens in December 2023.

"It's good to be out here with the guys again," Chubb said. "This is my first time ... wearing pads since the injury, getting back used to feeling them again. It felt good."

"It felt good. There's still a lot of things we've got to get better at," Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson said. "But it felt good to get out there and bump heads a little bit."

The Dolphins will practice on Wednesday and Friday this week. The team is preparing for its first preseason game on Aug. 10 in Chicago.

Click here to read more of WPTV's coverage of training camp.