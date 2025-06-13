Florida Panthers remain optimistic heading into Game 5 against Edmonton Oilers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers will be back on the ice Saturday night in Edmonton, looking to regain the series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

After Thursday night's overtime loss in Sunrise, the Cats were up early Friday to fly back to Canada for Game 5.

WATCH BELOW: Why the Panthers remain optimistic heading into Game 5

With the series now tied at 2-2, Florida will look to get back on track following the Oilers' comeback win in Game 4.

The Panthers have been a strong team on the road all postseason and will look to show that resilience once again.

"We've had good moments, they've had good moments, so we just have to learn," Panthers center Aleksander Barkov said Friday. "We have to learn from that game a lot. Take the good things to the game tomorrow and learn from it."

"Obviously, we didn't like our second period. They took some momentum and really capitalized on that," Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling said. "That's hockey, though. It's big swings, but we did a good job coming back and took it to overtime."

The puck drops at Rogers Place in Edmonton at 8 p.m. Saturday before heading back to South Florida on Tuesday for Game 6.