Florida Panthers play-by-play announcer Steve Goldstein looks back on 'absolutely remarkable' season

Goldstein points to character, unity for team's success
Scripps Sports play-by-play announcer Steve Goldstein discusses the "absolutley remarkable" season by the Florida Panthers.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Ahead of Sunday's victory parade, fans, players and everyone associated with the Florida Panthers are looking back on a historic season.

WPTV spoke with Scripps Sports play-by-play announcer Steve Goldstein about this incredible run.

Panthers Scripps Sports broadcaster looks back on 'remarkable' season

Since Tuesday's series-clinching win against Edmonton, the celebration has been nonstop after the Cats captured their second straight Stanley Cup.

"From a sports standpoint, it is absolutely remarkable," Goldstein said.

But Goldstein said he has to issue an apology to the Panther faithful.

"I need to apologize to everyone across South Florida, because last year at that parade on the beach, I said, 'Enjoy it everybody, it's once in a lifetime,'" Goldstein said. "Sorry, it's now twice in a lifetime, and we'll see if there is any more."

All season long, the Panthers have been a team that sticks together. Goldstein said that unity is a big reason why Lord Stanley's Cup is sticking around in South Florida for another year.

"I think that's one of the big keys," Goldstein said. "I've been around them a lot. They're a terrific bunch of people, forget about the hockey part, so character is a big factor. That's a credit to (Panthers general manager) Bill Zito, credit to that entire staff. ... In that dressing room, when guys walk in, you don't have to change who you are."

The team's success is a reason this year's parade is expected to have even a bigger turnout than last year.

"There's a lot more fans now. There's a lot more people in the party. As you mentioned, a very good word, for last year's celebration, chaotic," Goldstein said. "It will be very crowded this year, and we'll see if it just as chaotic, but I expect the crowd to be even bigger, incredibly."

