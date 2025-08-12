BOCA RATON, Fla. — The clock is ticking and the time for kickoff is drawing near.

We are three weeks away from the season opener against Maryland, as the FAU Owls get ready for the 2025 season.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Florida Atlantic Owls just 3 weeks away from season opener with new head coach

It’s been a tough couple of years for FAU, but head coach Zach Kittley is hoping to bring in a new era for the Owls.

At the end of the month, we will see Coach Kittley in his first game under the main headset, and hopefully, it will be a positive sign of things to come.

With just a few practices remaining, this team is starting to see the playbook come together, and the starting roster fine-tuned.

As the days push on, it seems like these coaches and players are seeing a difference already.

“After the conversations I’ve had with the guys, they feel there has been a vast improvement,” said quarterback Zach Gibson. “All across the board, starting with the administration, down to the third-string punter.”

“Yeah, I’m excited,” said FAU head coach Zach Kittley. “I’m glad we still have 3 weeks to go because I’m a firm believer in the process. Practice makes perfect, and all those things. I’m glad we don’t kick off today, glad we have three weeks. Still got a lot of room to improve, but I’m excited.”

The first game of the season for the Owls will be on the road against Maryland on August 30 at noon.