Florida Panther fans reflect on ‘once-in-a-lifetime‘ championship moments

SUNRISE, Fla. — Days after winning the Stanley Cup for a second-straight year, fans of the Florida Panthers are looking back on another incredible season.

For long time fans across South Florida, it's a dream come true.

“It’s very exciting and special to watch this team," one Panthers fan told WPTV on Thursday.. "It’s something I’ve never seen before in all my years. It’s just been a pleasure. I’ve loved every minute of it.”

The support for the team has surged the last few years with the Panthers playing the best hockey in franchise history.

“I have friends that are Panthers fans outside of Atlanta," Panthers fan Jake Lassiter said. "It's been a lot of fun getting people involved in hockey that wouldn’t normally get involved in hockey. So it’s been really cool.”

As the parade draws near and fans snag the latest championship gear, it’s time for more memories to be made ahead of Sunday's victory parade.

"(It's a) once-in-a-lifetime (moment). My dad is the season ticket holder with my son. They went last year, my dad let me go this year with my son. We never would have thought that we would have experienced it. To be able to experience it together is unbelievable," Panthers fan Shara Rabone said.

The parade will take place in Fort Lauderdale with a noon start time. WPTV's coverage begins on-air and online at 11 a.m.